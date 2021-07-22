AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Commvault Systems worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

