AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 248.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 306,875 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.