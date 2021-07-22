AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

