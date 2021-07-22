AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

