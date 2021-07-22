AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

HWC opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

