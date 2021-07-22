AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,972 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,972 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Univar Solutions worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

