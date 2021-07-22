AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

PENN opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

