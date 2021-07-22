AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

