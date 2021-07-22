AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

AFG opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

