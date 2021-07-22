AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 100,047 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ciena worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,474 shares of company stock worth $2,401,609. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

