AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,985 shares of company stock worth $222,515,001. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $257.25 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 362.33, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

