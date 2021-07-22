AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,714 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of TreeHouse Foods worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

