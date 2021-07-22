AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $10.11 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,854,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 287,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

