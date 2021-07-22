AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $9.65 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

