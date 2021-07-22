AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Trustmark worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after purchasing an additional 657,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

