ARAW (ARAW) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $25,835.54 and $1.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

