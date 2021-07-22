ArcelorMittal (MT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MT opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

