Arepacoin Market Capitalization Tops $66,133.07 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $66,133.07 and approximately $12.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,170,116 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

