Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ares Management worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.