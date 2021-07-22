argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

argenx stock opened at $319.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in argenx by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

