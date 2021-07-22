Argon Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Argon has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $92,068.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

