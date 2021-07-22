Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.21 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Ark has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $116.89 million and $4.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,759,856 coins and its circulating supply is 130,638,959 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

