ARMOR Price Reaches $0.17 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $19.02 million and $1.13 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00141465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,585.22 or 0.99886531 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,988,946 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

