ARMOR Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00141627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,837.40 or 1.00232367 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,953,582 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.