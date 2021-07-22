ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $765.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

