Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

NYSE:AFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

