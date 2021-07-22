Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 14,009 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Surgery Partners worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $8,330,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

