Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 21,077 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.17. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

