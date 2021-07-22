Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 28,043 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of GX Acquisition worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXGX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,978,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 208.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 784,245 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

GXGX stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

