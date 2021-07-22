Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth $15,394,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $6,156,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

