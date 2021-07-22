Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,433,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

PulteGroup stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

