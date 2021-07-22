Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

