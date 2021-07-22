Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.08 Million Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,683 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of BP Midstream Partners worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

