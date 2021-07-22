Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.44% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $582.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.