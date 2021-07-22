Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of AngioDynamics worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

