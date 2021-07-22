Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.21 Million Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPB opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $851.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

