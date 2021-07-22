Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 236.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 417,555 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Ferroglobe worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

