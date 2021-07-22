Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.29 Million Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Liquidity Services worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $746.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

