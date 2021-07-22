Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.32 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

