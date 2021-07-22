Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,571 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

