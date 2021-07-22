Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.26 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

