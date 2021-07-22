Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.27 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $269.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.07 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

