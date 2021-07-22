Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.31 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $86,382,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Union Pacific by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

