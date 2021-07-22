Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 301,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of SFL worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SFL opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $919.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.07.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

