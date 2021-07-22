Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 60,645 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

YPF stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

