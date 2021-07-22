Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

