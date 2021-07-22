Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

