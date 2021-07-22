Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

American Express stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.