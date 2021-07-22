Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 290,771 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Diana Shipping worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

DSX opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

