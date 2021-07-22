Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,945 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 177,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

